Kim Taehyung Aka V Gives Health Update After Getting Infected With Covid-19

For the first time since testing positive for Covid-19, BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung returned to Weverse in the early hours of Thursday morning. BIG HIT Music broke the tragic news of TaeTae's Covid-19 diagnosis on Tuesday. The musician tested positive for the virus and is displaying minor symptoms, according to the agency. The singer has been isolated at his home.

Since the news, Taehyung, who is often active on social media, has been missing from Instagram and Weverse. Fans have been reaching out to him over Weverse, expressing their concern and extending him their support. A few fans have expressed concern about his health as well. One of his fans took to Weverse to ask if he was okay.

As translated by @btstranslation7 on Twitter, the fan’s post read, “Taehyung~ you were doing fine after getting vaccinated, does this mean you’re really sick? It must be worse than just cold symptoms. no sign of you on Insta or Weverse. Does this mean you’re hurting? I’m praying for u to get better." Assuring them that he was okay, Taehyung replied, “I am okay."

He also replied to a fan to reveal that their daughter is also recovering from Covid-19 and shared a picture of a cloud shaped like a whale, reminding everyone of Whalien 52. The singer was impressed and confessed he would be saving the picture on his phone. Taehyung also shared his first post since his health update. He shared a picture of a pack of eggs and did a wordplay in the caption.

“Everyone, I’m going to have to eat “gam-dong”* bc [I’m touched by] of your words. (He’s got gam-dong-eggs. Gam-dong (감동) = to be moved. He basically said he’s in awe/so moved by everyone’s words that he’s going to eat the hard-boiled. he covered up the 란 on the label) (sic)," BTS fan @modooborahae translated his post on Twitter.

Meanwhile, BTS is preparing for its first South Korean show since the pandemic began. The agency for the South Korean group confirmed the news that the group will play live in March, and members have expressed their excitement for the event via social media posts.