Kiara Advani Has 'Attitude Issue', Janhvi Kapoor An Attentive Flier, Air Hostess Claims In Viral Video

An air hostess working with IndiGo has described her experience of servicing Bollywood star Kiara Advani on board a flight.

Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani
In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the air hostess claimed that Kiara has an attitude issue and the crew got a 'not-so-pleasant' response from the popular actress. She shared that when her crew offered Kiara almonds and cashews, the actress asked them to check with her assistant first.

The air hostess clarified that she did not have a direct interaction with Kiara, but it was her crew members who told her about the incident. The actress apparently asked them to call her assistant, who would give her cashews. The flight attendant also praised actress Janhvi Kapoor, as she recalled that the actress woke up from her sleep to listen to the emergency exit safety instructions as she was in a slumber at the emergency exit seat.

