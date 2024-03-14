Khushi Kapoor To Co-Star With Ibrahim Ali Khan And Aamir Khan's Son Junaid In Two Major Films

Khushi Kapoor is poised to shine, yet again, with two promising film projects in her line-up. After her remarkable debut in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ last year, the budding actress has quickly established herself in the industry, captivating audiences with her irresistible charm, and unique sense of fashion.
Her next venture is a rom-com titled ‘Naadaniyaan,’ where she stars alongside Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. This film promises to be a delightful treat for audiences. Backed by Dharma Productions, renowned for its captivating storytelling, anticipation is soaring for this project. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the film will be released directly on OTT platforms and marks the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam.
In addition to this, Kapoor will also be sharing screen space with Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. The two will be teaming up for the Hindi remake of the 2022 Tamil romantic drama film called ‘Love Today.’ The film, which originally starred Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana, is scheduled to begin production the coming summer.
As per Bollywood Hungama, a source, who is close to the actress, said, “After making waves with her debut, Khushi wants to establish herself as a talent to watch in the industry. Her presence on screen is definitely going to be magnetic in these films, and she will surely be leaving a lasting impression on viewers and critics alike. She will be taking the industry by storm very soon.”
The daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor’s fans are eager to see the magic she will create on the screens. While she hasn’t yet made her big screen debut yet, it’s only a matter of time when she does. With the talent, charm, and dedication she possesses, she is undoubtedly one of the most promising young stars in Bollywood in today’s day and age.