Additionally, Netflix also shared the poster of ‘Maharaj.’ From the looks of it, the movie looks like a period drama. Sharing the poster of the film, the OTT giant wrote, “A powerful man with secrets to hide. A journalist’s fight to uncover the truth. Maharaj is coming soon only on Netflix! #Maharaj #MaharajOnNetflix” Junaid Khan will make his debut in the film and share screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari.

Take a look at the poster of ‘Maharaj’ here.