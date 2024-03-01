After a lot of speculation, the rumour mills can stop working overtime. There has been an update on Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid, debut film. The first look and the poster of the film were released recently, and it looks promising.
Netflix took to their social media handle to announce a new collaboration with YRF Entertainment after the phenomenal success of ‘The Railway Men.’ The streaming giant announced three new shows in collaboration with YRF – Vaani Kapoor starrer ‘Mandala Murders,’ Anupam Kher’s ‘Vijay 69’, and Junaid Khan’s ‘Maharaj.’ They shared a first-look video where fans can get a glimpse of Junaid Khan among others.
Take a look at the first look here.
Additionally, Netflix also shared the poster of ‘Maharaj.’ From the looks of it, the movie looks like a period drama. Sharing the poster of the film, the OTT giant wrote, “A powerful man with secrets to hide. A journalist’s fight to uncover the truth. Maharaj is coming soon only on Netflix! #Maharaj #MaharajOnNetflix” Junaid Khan will make his debut in the film and share screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari.
Take a look at the poster of ‘Maharaj’ here.
Reacting to the announcement, one fan commented, “Waiting eagerly, best wishes to the whole team for its huge huge success.” A second fan wrote, “Omg omg omg #junaidkhan can’t wait!!!!” A third fan said, “Debut movie of Junaid Khan son of Mr perfectionist Aamir Khan.”
Directed by ‘Hichki’ director Siddharth P Malhotra, the release date of the period drama is not unveiled yet. The movie will delve into the life of a reporter who shakes the foundation of society with his explosive story.