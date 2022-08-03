Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Khushi Kapoor Goes Full Glam In New Selfie, Suhana Khan Is In Awe

Khushi Kapoor, who is set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies, shared a glimpse of her latest look featuring dramatic eye makeup.

Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khans characters are inspired by Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 11:04 am

Khushi Kapoor, who is set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies, shared a glimpse of her latest look featuring dramatic eye makeup. Soon after she posted the image,  other star kids including Suhana Khan, her co-star in The Archies, to her cousin, Shanaya Kapoor, who will also be making her acting debut soon, reacted with heart emojis.

“In between changes (ghost emoji)," she captioned her mirror selfies in which she is dressed in a shiny blue and green outfit and beautiful eye make-up. Her hair appeared to be wet as she tied a small part with hairclips. While fans flooded Khushi’s Instagram post with fire emojis, her friends also left comments; Shanaya dropped red heart emojis. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan wrote, “Wowwowww (heart eye emoji)”.

The younger daughter of the late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Khushi will be making her acting debut alongside Suhana, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer-film producer Gauri Khan. Their upcoming Netflix film, The Archies, will also mark the debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson and Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya Nanda.

Khushi, Suhana and Agastya will reportedly essay the role of frenemy-duo, Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge, and Archie Andrews, respectively, in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix adaption of the popular international comics, Archies. They recently completed a shooting schedule in Ooty. The Archies also stars Vedang Raina, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda.

Khushi was recently spotted at the Good Luck Jerry special screening in Mumbai with her sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor, and father, film producer Boney Kapoor

