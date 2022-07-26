Khushalii Kumar Injures Herself On The Sets Of 'Dhoke Pyaar Ke'

Khushalii Kumar, who will be seen in the latest music video 'Dhoke Pyaar Ke', has recently got injured on the sets of the song.



The actress has learnt jet skiing for the track and while shooting she injured herself badly but she decided to continue the shooting.



Commenting on getting injured while jet skiing Khushalii says: "I suggested the director that I wanted to do the jet skiing scene myself to lend authenticity."



"While shooting for it I fell of the jet ski but when I see the end product, it all looks worth it," she adds.



'Dhoke Pyaar Ke' features Khushalii Kumar, Ehan Bhat and Vardhan Puri in the lead.



Produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Dhoke Pyaar Ke' with vocals by B. Praak, composition by Rochak Kohli and lyrics by Rashmi Virag is out on T-Series' YouTube channel.

[With Inputs From IANS]