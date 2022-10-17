Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Keerthy Suresh's First Look From Nani-Starrer 'Dasara' Released

The makers of Natural Star Nani's most-awaited pan Indian film, 'Dasara', on Monday released the first look of actress Keerthy Suresh as Vennila in the film.

Keerthy Suresh in ‘Dasara’
Keerthy Suresh in ‘Dasara’ Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 1:41 pm

The makers of Natural Star Nani's most-awaited pan Indian film, 'Dasara', on Monday released the first look of actress Keerthy Suresh as Vennila in the film. 

The makers chose to release the first look on Monday to coincide with the birthday celebrations of the National-award winning actress.

Keerthy Suresh shines as the dusky village belle in the first look poster. The star is seen sporting a yellow saree and can be seen shaking a leg to the fast beats of drummers.

Srikanth Odela is debuting as director with the movie being mounted on a large scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab play important roles in the film that will have music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan.

Navin Nooli is the editor and Vijay Chaganti is the Executive Producer.

'Dasara' will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on March 30, 2023.

Related stories

Poster Reveals Nani's Massiest Avatar From 'Dasara' First Single

Nani Reinvents Himself For 'Dasara', Film To Hit Screens Early Next Year

Nani, Keerthy Suresh's 'Dasara' Launched Officially

Tags

Art & Entertainment Keerthy Suresh Nani Dassara Keerthy Suresh Poster Reveal Dasara Poster Keerthy Suresh Birthday Celebrity Birthday Upcoming Movie Chennai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'