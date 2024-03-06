Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Avoiding Repetition In Films: Feeling Bored Of Myself, Need To Evolve And Change

Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly a leading figure in Bollywood. She is admired not only for her acting prowess but also for the diverse characters she brings to life via her films. In a conversation with Mid-Day recently, she discussed her approach to how she selects her films, and her dedication to breaking free from stereotypes.
Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas’ opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She revealed that she chose this project because it presented her in a new light. “I want to portray myself in a new way. The reason behind that is that I don’t want to repeat myself too much anymore because, in certain scenarios, I am feeling bored of myself,” she said, further emphasizing that if she’s feeling bored of herself, so will the audiences. “If I’m feeling repetitive, they’re going to feel it repetitive.”
She went on to say, “That’s the instinct that I try to go by. It’s not out of trying to predict the future, it’s out of being genuine and honest to myself. In certain spaces, I’m questioning myself, ‘Am I feeling joy in this moment? Am I feeling alive here? Do I have something to give here?’ Something new to give to myself as an experience and something new to give to the film in that space.”
The British actress went on to a label it a “transition” phase. “As in, we all need to evolve and change over the years. I’m not the same 19-year-old who came into the film industry,” she explained.
While Katrina Kaif doesn’t want to repeat herself, it’s the ‘Tiger’ franchise that brings her joy. Her love for the action genre, and specifically, women-centric films have made her reprise her roles two times in the franchise opposite Salman Khan.
As for ‘Merry Christmas,’ it earned critical acclaim and praises from audiences as well. The film is slated to hit Netflix on March 8, eight weeks post its release in theatres.