Kartik Aryan Is 'Very Humble', Says Sajjad Delafrooz, Getting Together For 'Freddy'

'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor Sajjad Delafrooz talks about being part of the film 'Freddy' and shares his working experience with Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan, who is seen as Dr Freddy Ginwala in the movie.

Sajjad has been part of movies such as 'Baby ' and the popular web series 'Special Ops'.

Sharing his experience working with Kartik, he said: "Kartik Aaryan has been a fantastic co-star, and this was our first time working together. He is very humble. It's not easy to transition from comedy to a dark thriller. I hope the audience likes his work like previous ones."

'Freddy' is a story of Dr Freddy Ginwala, his love for his pet turtle and his lonely and confined world and his emotional turmoil. Kartik is seen playing a different character from previous ones as it is more layered and complex. Sajjad is all praises for the entire script.

He said: "'Freddy' has been a pretty intriguing project to work on. The movie takes a very dark turn, so it's up to the actors to keep the viewer interested the entire time. I am incredibly appreciative of this chance, and I hope the audience enjoys the effort I put in. And I'm excited to experiment and introduce new characters."

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F., the film will release on December 2 on Disney+Hotstar.