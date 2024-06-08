Kartik Aaryan's Life Became 'Robotic, Monotonous' When Transforming For 'Chandu Champion'

Whether the transformation took a toll on him mentally, Kartik shared, "This entire process was terrible in a way. As I said I am a big foodie, so for me, not to have food--mujhe jab tak roti, rice, khane ke baad meetha.. ye saari cheezein chahiye... mere saare shauk sab hata diye gaye the. My sleeping pattern was so bad before this. So when we started this, I had to get a proper eight hours of deep sleep." He continued saying, "I started counting calories, burning calories, so there was an automatic shift... my life became robotic and monotonous. Because I used to eat the same food -- the meal that was decided. For 1.5 to 2 years, I used to have soup at night and sleep and had no social life. I used to go to my home, gym, swimming pool, and then return to my home." "I used to attend workshops, in which there were reading sessions, so apart from this for the past two years, I have not done anything else in my life apart from living this monotonous life. It transformed my life, and changed a lot of things, in terms of not just physicality, but thought processes also. Now, I am used to a lot of things that I have been following. And that lifestyle is going to stay with me," said Kartik.