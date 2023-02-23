Kartik Aaryan Takes A Trip Down The Memory Lane As ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ Completes 5 Years

The way actor Kartik Aaryan redefined the meaning of friendship with his 2018 romantic comedy release, 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', was an inspiration for all as Sonu-Titu became the new Jai-Veeru. Along with friendship and love, this film also redefined Kartik's career as it gave him huge success, making him the household name and heartthrob that he is today. And as the film completes 5 years today, the young superstar has a sweet throwback to share. The film also starred Sunny Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Taking to his social media, Kartik shared the climax scene of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and further added a glimpse of the extremely popular friendship song, 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' from the film, marking its 5 years. As the superstar relived the memories of the film, he jotted down the caption, "5 years ago this day turned into Friendship’s day, And Sonu became an inseparable part of our lives. Thank you Sonu ko apne dil se lagaane ke liye #5YearsOfSonuKeTituKiSweety”

Meanwhile, the actor with his recent release ‘Shehzada’ has left everyone impressed with his power-packed action avatar, his quirky dialogue delivery, and catchy hook steps from the songs of the film also left everyone grooving.

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, ‘Aashiqui 3’, and Kabir Khan's untitled next.