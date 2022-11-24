Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Kartik Aaryan On 'Freddy': I Like To Approach A Role With A Clean Slate

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 12:37 pm

Kartik Aaryan has shared how he takes up a role when he starts working on a new film. He says soak in the vision his director has for the character. 

Sharing about his inspiration to play Freddy, Kartik said: "As an actor, I like to approach a role with a clean slate and a fresh perspective. I really soak in the vision my director has for the character; so I didn't have to model my role in Freddy on any other fictional character."

"However, I did watch a lot of thrillers and I did study and observe dentists at work, the rest was me bringing the character Shashanka Ghosh had in mind, to life."

'Freddy' is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle 'Hardy'.

Disney+ Hotstar recently announced their upcoming spine chilling romantic thriller 'Freddy'. 

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, the film will release on December 2 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

