Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan Gets Emotional As He Opens Up About His Mother's Battle With Cancer

Actor Kartik Aryan pens down an emotional note as he opens up about his mother's battle with cancer.

Kartik Aaryan Gets Emotional As He Opens Up About His Mother's Battle With Cancer
Kartik Aryan Imbd

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 1:32 pm

On Thursday (February 24), actor Kartik Aaryan was seen at a Mumbai hospital attending an event as part of the ongoing National Cancer Awareness Month. The 31-year-old actor has been the flag-bearer when it comes to raising awareness against cancer. Four years ago, Aaryan's mother, Mala Tiwari, had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which is why the actor is so close to the cause. 

Related stories

Kartik Aaryan Never Stopped the Release of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ Hindi Version; ‘Shehzada’ Producers Release Statement

Kartik Aaryan Threatened To Leave 'Shehzada'; Producer Incurs Rs 20 Crore Loss, Calls Him 'Unprofessional'

Kartik Aaryan As Virat Kohli? Here's What The Actor Has To Say About It

At the event, the actor interacted with cancer survivors and heard their stories; glimpses of which he has shared on his Instagram as well. The cancer prevention awareness drive was called ‘Nidarr Hamesha’. Aaryan got emotional as he opened up about his mother being a cancer survivor and while talking about her journey, he said, “It was a very emotional time for all of us, but I am so proud of my mom that she conquered this disease.” While talking about the importance of regular health check-ups, the actor said, “It is not a disease that we should be very afraid of. Today we have many facilities because of which we can come to know about it much in advance. I would like to share how important it is for all of us to go for regular health check-ups, so one can know at an initial stage if they have cancer, and they don’t have to go to a stage where it becomes scary. One can get treated early on.” Aaryan also added, “I stand here in respect for all those who couldn’t make it, and all of you guys (the survivors) who conquered it. You all are real heroes.”

The actor shared a couple of videos from the event on his Instagram handle too and wrote, “Couldn’t ask for a better 4 year anniversary for #SonuKeTituKiSweety. Overwhelmed to have spent time with these Strong souls #CancerSurvivors (sic).” 

Sharing another post, Aaryan wrote, "the journey had been arduous but her positivity, fortitude and fearlessness kept him going." The video also features Kartik Aaryan along with his mother dancing with other cancer survivors. "From going for chemotherapy sessions during the shoot of these songs, to now dancing on stage on the same- The journey has been arduous! But her Positivity, Fortitude and Fearlessness kept us going. Today I can proudly say: My Mom fought the battle against cancer and WON. And for that we are all stronger," wrote Aaryan.

On the work front, Aaryan was last seen in filmmaker Ram Madhvani’s Netflix film ‘Dhamaka’. He has ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’ and ‘Shehzaada’, the Hindi remake of actor Allu Arjun’s ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ lined up for release.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kartik Aaryan Bollywood Actor Cancer Celebrity Parents Indian Cinema Luv Ranjan Upcoming Movies Breast Cancer Awareness Mumbai
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Actor Alia Bhatt: Playing Gangubai Meant Understanding The Situations She Went Through

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Actor Alia Bhatt: Playing Gangubai Meant Understanding The Situations She Went Through

Russia-Ukraine War: Gauahar Khan Urges All To Act Against Bigotry, Injustice, Division And Hatred

'Bheemla Nayak' Fan Review: Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati Starrer Praised For Its Superb Action

Sonu Sood Expresses Concern Over Russia-Ukraine Crisis

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Movie Review: Alia Bhatt's Shining Performance Overshadows The Predictable Storyline

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs

The poll lit view of Gorakhpur city.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive

An instructor, right, shows a grenade during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainians Take Part In Military Drills To Combat Russian Invasion