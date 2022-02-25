Kartik Aaryan Gets Emotional As He Opens Up About His Mother's Battle With Cancer

On Thursday (February 24), actor Kartik Aaryan was seen at a Mumbai hospital attending an event as part of the ongoing National Cancer Awareness Month. The 31-year-old actor has been the flag-bearer when it comes to raising awareness against cancer. Four years ago, Aaryan's mother, Mala Tiwari, had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which is why the actor is so close to the cause.

At the event, the actor interacted with cancer survivors and heard their stories; glimpses of which he has shared on his Instagram as well. The cancer prevention awareness drive was called ‘Nidarr Hamesha’. Aaryan got emotional as he opened up about his mother being a cancer survivor and while talking about her journey, he said, “It was a very emotional time for all of us, but I am so proud of my mom that she conquered this disease.” While talking about the importance of regular health check-ups, the actor said, “It is not a disease that we should be very afraid of. Today we have many facilities because of which we can come to know about it much in advance. I would like to share how important it is for all of us to go for regular health check-ups, so one can know at an initial stage if they have cancer, and they don’t have to go to a stage where it becomes scary. One can get treated early on.” Aaryan also added, “I stand here in respect for all those who couldn’t make it, and all of you guys (the survivors) who conquered it. You all are real heroes.”

The actor shared a couple of videos from the event on his Instagram handle too and wrote, “Couldn’t ask for a better 4 year anniversary for #SonuKeTituKiSweety. Overwhelmed to have spent time with these Strong souls #CancerSurvivors (sic).”

Sharing another post, Aaryan wrote, "the journey had been arduous but her positivity, fortitude and fearlessness kept him going." The video also features Kartik Aaryan along with his mother dancing with other cancer survivors. "From going for chemotherapy sessions during the shoot of these songs, to now dancing on stage on the same- The journey has been arduous! But her Positivity, Fortitude and Fearlessness kept us going. Today I can proudly say: My Mom fought the battle against cancer and WON. And for that we are all stronger," wrote Aaryan.

On the work front, Aaryan was last seen in filmmaker Ram Madhvani’s Netflix film ‘Dhamaka’. He has ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’ and ‘Shehzaada’, the Hindi remake of actor Allu Arjun’s ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ lined up for release.