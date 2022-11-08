Karthi's 25th Film, Raju Murugan's 'Japan', Goes On The Floors With Puja

Raju Murugan, best known for making the National Award-winning, critically acclaimed superhit film 'Joker', will be directing Karthi's 25th film titled 'Japan', which went on the floors on Tuesday with a grand pooja ceremony.

Raju Murugan, who was a journalist before turning a director, will helm 'Japan' for S.R. Prakash Babu and S.R, Prabhu, the same producers who backed 'Joker'.

Karthi will be reuniting with the production house Dream Warrior Pictures for the 6th time for 'Japan'. The fact that this is Karthi's 25th film has made this venture even more special.

Anu Emmanuel has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Karthi for the first time.

Telugu actor Sunil, who played the role of 'Mangalam Seenu' in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpaa' last year, will be making his Tamil debut through 'Japan' as one of its main characters.

With 25 years of experience as a cinematographer in the Tamil film industry and after proving his mettle as a director in films like 'Goli Soda' and 'Kadugu', Vijay Milton is also scheduled to make his acting debut through 'Japan'.

National Award winner G. V. Prakash Kumar will be scoring music for the film, which will have editing by Philomin Raj.

A grand pooja ceremony of the film was held on Tuesday morning with many celebrities attending the event and wishing the team success.

The first schedule of shooting is to begin soon. Director Raju Murugan has been personally handling the pre-production work of this film with utmost care.