Kareena Kapoor Khan Sets Instagram On Fire In An Anarkali Suit, Fans Calls Her 'Original Mastani'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has set the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot, where she adorned an Anarkali suit, earning praise from fans who called her the 'original Mastani'.

Kareena Kapoor Photo: Instagram
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has set the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot, where she adorned an Anarkali suit, earning praise from fans who called her the 'original Mastani'.

The diva, who enjoys 12.3 million followers on Instagram, shared a series of pictures showcasing her attire, an off-white and golden Anarkali suit paired with matching churidar and a heavy dupatta.

The actress completed the ensemble with golden juttis.

For makeup, Kareena, also known as Bebo, opted for a glamorous look, sporting nude pink lips, her signature kohl-rimmed eyes, thick brows, and contoured cheeks. She adorned a maroon bindi and styled her hair in a neat bun. Chunky golden earrings complemented her look perfectly.

The post is captioned in Hindi: "Kajra Mohabbat Wala."

Fans flooded the comments section with admiration, with one user declaring her the "original Mastani". Another praised her as an "absolutely gorgeous diva".

One fan noted, "Being traditional is being classy".

On the professional front, Kareena recently starred in 'Crew', a heist comedy film directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma played pivotal roles.

Her upcoming project includes 'Singham Again'.

