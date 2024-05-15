Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Is In Awe Of Meryl Streep, Says ‘There Is No One Like You’

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post about Hollywood icon Meryl Streep and said that there is no one like her.

Instagram
Meryl Streep, Kareena Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post about Hollywood icon Meryl Streep and said that there is no one like her.

Kareena took to her Instagram story, where she shared a post about Streep at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. In the image, the icon is seen wearing a white pantsuit featuring high-waisted trousers and a blue-and-white striped shirt underneath her blazer.

“O Meryl there is absolutely no one like you,” Kareena wrote.

Kareenas Story
Kareena's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The actor received the honorary Palme d’Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. According to variety.com, Streep was greeted by a thunderous two-minute standing ovation.

The Oscar-winning actress was so overcome with emotion that she first pretended to walk off the stage, but eventually began to dance to the applause.

Streep had thanked Cannes in her speech for welcoming her back after over three decades, with her last appearance being for 1989’s 'Evil Angels'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP Stages Protest Near Delhi CM Residence, Demands Probe In Maliwal Incident
  2. Fire Breaks Out In 'Illegal' Paper Godown In East Delhi, 1 Dead
  3. Kolihan Mine Lift Collapse: All 15 Officials Rescued, 1 Feared Dead
  4. Dakshina Kannada District Administration Gears Up For Monsoon Season
  5. Close Shave For Two Cops As Naxalites Trigger IED Blast In Chhattisgarh
Entertainment News
  1. Ed Sheeran Sings Bhangra Remix Of ‘Shape Of You’, Narrates Shah Rukh Khan Dialogue In 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Pose
  2. Akshay Oberoi Is Open To Going Nude For A Role If 'Necessary For A Character'
  3. 'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation Will Wow You In The First-Look Poster
  4. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajkummar Rao Film Performs Well, Earns Rs 15 Crore In India
  5. Amidst Dating Rumours, Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon's Video From Thailand Vacation Goes Viral
Sports News
  1. IPL 2024 Playoffs: Which Teams Have Qualified For Indian Premier League Knock-Out Rounds?
  2. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Federation Cup 2024 Javelin Final- Neeraj Chopra And Jena To Compete
  3. Federation Cup 2024, Javelin Throw Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena In Action
  4. EPL: Man City Blank Tottenham 2-0, Lead Arsenal Going Into Final Day - In Pics
  5. NBA: Jokic, Brunson Both Reach 40-Point Mark As Nuggets, Knicks Take 3-2 Leads
World News
  1. 'I Violated My Moral Compass': Michael Cohen Explains Why He Flipped Against Trump In 2018 | Day 17 Hush Money Trial Highlights
  2. UK Refuses To Sign 'Unacceptable' WHO Pandemic Treaty | Here's Why
  3. Georgia Continues To Protest 'Russian' Law As Parliament Passes Foreign Influence Bill
  4. Will The New India-Iran Agreement On Chabahar Be A Game Changer For The Region?
  5. ICC Prosecutor Sees Demand For Action Against Israeli Leaders, Attack From Russia Over Putin Arrest Warrant
Latest Stories
  1. Twinkle Khanna Reacts To Zeenat Aman's Heartfelt Tribute On Behalf Of Mom Dimple Kapadia
  2. CUET UG 2024: NTA Postpones May 15 Exam For Delhi Due To 'Unavoidable Reasons'
  3. Why Celebrities At MET Gala Are Facing The Brunt Amid Israel’s War On Gaza
  4. Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' And Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' Cut Down On Delhi Shoot? Here's Why
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PoK Part Of India, Says Amit Shah; Assam CM Vows To Build Temples In Kashi & Mathura If BJP Crosses 400 Marks
  6. DC Vs LSG: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Federation Cup 2024 Javelin Final- Neeraj Chopra And Jena To Compete