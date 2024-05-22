Art & Entertainment

Karan Johar Shares Funny BTS Picture Of Janhvi Kapoor Wearing Face Mask On Forehead

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for her upcoming movie 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi', had a gala time shooting for the movie as is evident in the behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets.

Karan Johar
Karan Johar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for her upcoming movie 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi', had a gala time shooting for the movie as is evident in the behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets.

On Wednesday, producer-director Karan Johar reshared a set of BTS pictures posted by the director of the film, Sharan Sharma.

In one of the pictures, Janhvi can be seen wearing surgical masks on her face and forehead.

The picture shows her dressed in a pink voluminous salwar suit.

The other pictures in the carousel show the team in a discussion around the shots and the briefing by the director.

Janhvi will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film, which is produced by her mentor Karan Johar.

‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ is set to release on May 31.

