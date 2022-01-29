Kapil Sharma Recalls Gauri Khan's Reaction When He Gatecrashed SRK's House Party

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma revisited various incidents from his life in his new Netflix standup special, 'Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet.' One of the stories he told was about superstar Shah Rukh Khan and a 3 a.m. visit he paid him.

Sharma stated that as his show's popularity grew, he began to have misconceptions about the power his name possessed. He remembered a day when his cousin came to visit and expressed a desire to tour Shah Rukh Khan's famed Mumbai residence, Mannat.

Kapil said that he was drunk when he accepted his cousin's request. “We went there and a party was on. "The gates were open and I decided to ‘misuse’ my fame. I told my driver, take the car in. The security guys saw my face and let me in. They thought I must have been invited. When I got inside, I realised we were not doing the right thing. I thought we should leave. But just then, some special manager of Shah Rukh Khan came outside and invited us in. It was 3am at that point,” he said.

“Kapde bhi kya maine nikkar pehni hui hai (I am wearing a pair of knickers). With a pair of sketchers, chewing a paan, and high. Darwaza khola too Gauri bhabhi and unki 3-4 saheliya baithi hui hain (Gauri and her few friends were sitting there). She thought Shah Rukh must have called me. I said ‘hello’, she said, ‘Shah Rukh is inside. Please.’ I went inside and Shah Rukh Khan was dancing the way he always does, even at his home. I was baffled. I went up to him and said, ‘Bhai sorry. My cousin is here and she wanted to see Shah Rukh Khan’s house. It was open so I came in.’ Shah Rukh replied, ‘Would you come in had my bedroom door been open too?’”

Sharma giggled as he remembered the incident. He went on to say that Shah Rukh was not offended and that he danced with him for hours, with Kapil being the last person to leave the party. “He came downstairs to see me off. His entire staff took pictures with me that he clicked,” Sharma said. He went on to say that it was at that point that he realised he still had higher goals in life.