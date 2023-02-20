Kangana Ranaut On Her Favourite Actor Between Hrithik Roshan And Diljit Dosanjh: Honestly Never Saw Them Act

Kangana Ranaut on Monday hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter and wrote, "Ok ask me questions it’s lunch break on Chandramukhi sets, I have never done this before but why now. Let’s go …#askkangana." Soon after, a fan asked her to choose her favourite actor between Hrithik Roshan And Diljit Dosanjh.

A fan asked her, "Your Favorite Actor? 1 - Hrithik Roshan, 2 - Diljeet Dosanjh." To which, Kangana replied, "I thought one does action and other one makes song videos, honestly never saw them act … can only tell if someday I see them act … if such a thing happens do let me know thanks #askkangana." For those caught unaware, Hrithik and Kangana fought a legal war amid controversy over a couple of years. While she claimed that they dated, Hrithik always denied it.

Further, when a fan questioned her about 'the most defining moment' of her life, she quipped, "I left home when I was very young then I met someone who subjected me to extreme mental, physical and emotional pain … something in me snapped and I became invincible…"

Next up, a fan asked if she would choose truth or love and Kangana replied, "Truth … you don’t choose love, love chooses you, love is like sunshine it falls on you like grace you don’t demand or extract it…"

A fan also told the actress, "You should write and direct a love story in future, I'm sure it's going to be epic, also the lack of good romantic films." She replied, "Yes, next on my agenda." Lastly, when asked about her greatest strength and weakness, she said, "Strength is my courage. I don't keep weaknesses but the negative point can be my anger."

Kangana is currently shooting in Hyderabad for ‘Chandramukhi 2’, which is helmed by P Vasu, and is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film ‘Chandramukhi’, which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika. She also has the upcoming period drama film ‘Emergency’, which is based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Kangana also has ‘Tejas’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’, and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’ in the pipeline.