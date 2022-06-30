Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Kamal Haasan, Vikram Prabhu Congratulate Suriya For Academy Honor

Actors Kamal Haasan and Vikram Prabhu congratulate actor Suriya as he got invited by the Academy.

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 12:25 pm

Actors Kamal Haasan and Vikram Prabhu were among scores of people from the Tamil film industry who congratulated actor Suriya for having been invited by the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which presents the Oscar Awards each year, to join it in 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Haasan, considered to be one of the iconic actors in the film industry, wrote: 

Suriya responded to Haasan's tweet, saying: "Thank you anna." Only recently, Haasan had presented his favourite Rolex watch as a gift to Suriya for his mind-blowing performance in the blockbuster 'Vikram'.

Prabhu, the grandson of the legendary Sivaji Ganesan, too took to Twitter to congratulate Suriya.

Quoting Suriya's acceptance tweet to the Academy, he wrote,

[With Inputs from IANS]

