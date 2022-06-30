Actors Kamal Haasan and Vikram Prabhu were among scores of people from the Tamil film industry who congratulated actor Suriya for having been invited by the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which presents the Oscar Awards each year, to join it in 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Haasan, considered to be one of the iconic actors in the film industry, wrote:

Glad my brother @Suriya_offl treads the ground of stars. In spite of gravity, which makes wings weak. We created angels and stars. Hence be proud brother to join the crowd of excellence. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 29, 2022

Suriya responded to Haasan's tweet, saying: "Thank you anna." Only recently, Haasan had presented his favourite Rolex watch as a gift to Suriya for his mind-blowing performance in the blockbuster 'Vikram'.

Prabhu, the grandson of the legendary Sivaji Ganesan, too took to Twitter to congratulate Suriya.

Quoting Suriya's acceptance tweet to the Academy, he wrote,

This is wonderful news anna! Congratulations! Wishing our industry’s deserving work gets more recognition in the coming years! This is for Tamil Nadu this is for India💪💪🙏🤗 https://t.co/CXrlz7fFAa — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) June 30, 2022

[With Inputs from IANS]