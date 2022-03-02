Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi-Starrer 'Vikram's Shooting Over

The shooting for Vikram, starring actors Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi, has concluded, director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a video on his Twitter handle to share the news.

Kamal, Fahad Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi feature in the Tamil-language thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. 'Vikram' is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year, since it is the first film to include three major actors.

Have a look at the tweet shared by Lokesh Kanagaraj:

Fahadh Faasil can be seen firing at something in the video uploaded by the filmmaker on social media, while Lokesh stands next to him with a pistol in his hand. Following the gunshots, Fahadh, Lokesh, and the Vikram crew, including Narain and writer-director Rathna Kumar, can be seen rejoicing for the completion of this much-anticipated film.

'Vikram's production was interrupted because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in a curfew and limitations on filming in particular areas. When Kamal became infected with Covid-19, the filming came to a halt. It restarted once the Omicron pandemic decreased to some extent and the government's restrictions were eased.

All the outdoor shoots of the film were conducted in Chennai. Since it is a story that takes place within a very short timeframe, the actors are mostly required to be in the same costume throughout the movie.

Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Hareesh Peradi, and Shivani Narayanan are among the ensemble cast members in 'Vikram.' 'Vikram' has Anbariv as stunt choreographers and Lokesh's regular partner Philomin Raj as editor, with music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Girish Gangadharan.

Backed by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International in association with R Mahendran, 'Vikram' is expected to be a summer release.