Kamal Haasan Explains Why He Hasn't Yet Collaborated With Mammootty

Actor Kamal Haasan explains why he is yet to work with actor Mammootty during one of his recent promotional activities for his upcoming film 'Vikram'.

Updated: 30 May 2022 11:36 pm

Actor Kamal Haasan is doing everything he can to build anticipation for his next director Lokesh Kanagaraj's action film 'Vikram.' Haasan recently visited Kochi as part of the film's promotional activities. He explained why he hasn't worked with actor Mammootty yet in response to one of the reporter's questions.

During a promotional event for 'Vikram,' Kamal Haasan said that he has ambitions to work with Mammootty in the future and that he is awaiting the ideal screenplay that would satisfy both the audience and bring out both of their acting abilities, according to a report by ETimes. 

In response to a question about why the 'Vikram' actor hasn't worked with Mammootty before, he said that the two actors had met to discuss various screenplays, but that none of them materialised because Mammootty was unhappy with the substance.

Haasan also said that he and Mammootty are seeking the appropriate screenplay and have expressed their desire to collaborate on several occasions. Haasan further said that even though he gets convinced with some of the scripts that they sat together for, Mammootty kept on asking him to wait for the proper and far better story. 

During the promotional event, Kamal Haasan remarked that after seeing 'Vikram,' he hopes Mammootty would choose the proper subject and that the two of them will collaborate on a future film soon.

On the other hand, Haasan's 'Vikram' is due to hit theatres on June 3rd, and it stars actors Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Chemban Vinod Jose, Hareesh Peradi, and Antony Varghese, among others.

