'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye': What's With 'Divorcee' Mehendi On Virat, Bhavani's Hands?

In the upcoming episodes of the show 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye', viewers will witness the wedding festivities of Jayesh (played by Iqbal Azad, Amruta's father) and Ishika (portrayed by Deekshha Sonalkar Tham).

During the celebration, Babita (played by Kishori Shahane) devises an evil plan to humiliate Bhavani (played by Hemangi Kavi) by bribing the mehendi artist to write 'divorcee' on her hand.

Bhavani, who is not educated, remains unaware of what’s written on her hand. When Virat (played by Arjit Taneja) discovers that his mother is responsible for this scheme, he takes a stand for Bhavani and voluntarily writes 'divorcee' on his hand.

For Arjit, portraying a character willing to challenge norms and stereotypes brings him profound satisfaction. The bold act of having ‘divorcee’ written on his hand with mehendi was not just a scripted moment for him.

Reflecting on the sequence, Arjit said: "I am really proud to be a part of the show where the writers are addressing real-life issues. We live in a society where divorced men and women are treated differently."

"We recently shot for a sequence where my character, Virat, who is also a divorcee, stands up for Bhavani, who is being ridiculed and called names because her husband left her for another woman. Through this show, we aim to change these outdated perceptions and send a powerful message against gender biases in the domain of divorce," he added.

The show airs on Zee TV.

