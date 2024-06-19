Art & Entertainment

Kabir Khan In Talks With Hrithik Roshan For A Post-Apocalyptic Thriller? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Kabir Khan is in talks with Hrithik Roshan for a post-apocalyptic thriller film. Here's what we know so far.

IMDb
Hrithik Roshan, Kabir Khan Photo: IMDb
After the success of ‘Fighter’ where Hrithik Roshan shared the screen with Deepika Padukone, the actor is currently filming for ‘War 2’ where he will share the screen with Jr NTR. Amidst this, a recent report has revealed that the actor is currently in talks with director Kabir Khan who wants to rope him in for a post-apocalyptic thriller.

As reported by Peeping Moon, Kabir Khan and Hrithik Roshan are currently in the initial stages. The actor-director duo is mulling over the project and have met several times over the past few months to discuss this post-apocalyptic thriller film. The report quoted a source who said, “Talks are at the primary stage right now, but they’re developing projects together and are hopeful that they come to fruition.”

The source also mentioned that Roshan takes his time to say yes to a project. The actor is known for spending time with the director before jumping on the board. The report mentioned that the conversation between Roshan and Khan is moving in a positive direction. The source continued, “Hrithik usually spends lots of time with his directors before committing to a project, so nothing can be said definitely at this moment, but things have progressed in a positive direction so far.”

As of now, Roshan and neither Khan have made any official announcements about the project. A lot of details about this thriller film are currently under wraps. The report also mentioned that the movie will be a Bollywood adaptation of a Hollywood film and the actor has already secured the rights. Roshan and Khan had previously attempted to collaborate in 2017 under Sajid Nadiadwala but the film did not materialize. This movie will mark their first collaboration.

On the work front, Khan recently directed ‘Chandu Champion.’ Starring Kartik Aaryan, the movie revolves around the life of Murlikant Petkar. The director is receiving rave reviews for this sports film.

