Ahead of the release of Kartik Aaryan’s much-anticipated movie, ‘Chandu Champion’, the movie premiered for the first time for a selected audience. The first screening of the movie was attended by Aaryan, director Kabir Khan, and Murlikant Petkar. The actor shared a video from the first screening where Petkar was visibly emotional after watching the film.
Taking to his Instagram, Kartik Aaryan shared a video from the first screening of ‘Chandu Champion.’ The video showed the audience being moved by the film and cheering and applauding. The screening was attended by Murlikant Petkar. As the camera moved towards him, he was seen wiping his tears away. He also greeted the audience after the screening.
Sharing the video, Aaryan wrote, “First screening of Chandu Champion with the Man himself…An evening filled with honor, joy, and tears with THE REAL CHAMPION…The Man who refused to surrender, MR MURLIKANT PETKAR #ChanduChampion 2 Days to Go @kabirkhankk #SajidNadiadwala @ipritamofficial @sudeepchatterjee.isc @sumitaroraa @nadiadwalagrandson @kabirkhanfilms @wardakhannadiadwala @tseries.official @penmovies.”
The video has fetched over 275K likes. Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “Those tears say everything! You have achieved your purpose!” A second fan commented, “Such a priceless reaction!!! All the hard work you have put in in the last 18 months has been worth it. Murlikant sir's reaction says it all. Unka dil khush kar diya.” A third fan mentioned, “Tears and emotions are speaking for all the hard work and dedication poured into the film! It’s already yours make it count!”
‘Chandu Champion’ is inspired by the life of paralympic athlete Murlikant Petkar. He originally began his athletic career as a boxer. He served in the Indian Army’s Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME). However, during the 1965 war against Pakistan, he sustained severe bullet wounds that left him disabled. Despite this setback, he transitioned to swimming and other sports. The movie is set to release on June 14.