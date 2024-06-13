Art & Entertainment

Watch: Murlikant Petkar Moved To Tears At The Screening Of 'Chandu Champion' With Kartik Aaryan And Kabir Khan

At the first screening of 'Chandu Champion', Murlikant Petkar was visibly moved. He attended the event with Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan.

Instagram
Kartik Aaryan with Murlikant Petkar at the screening of 'Chandu Champion' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ahead of the release of Kartik Aaryan’s much-anticipated movie, ‘Chandu Champion’, the movie premiered for the first time for a selected audience. The first screening of the movie was attended by Aaryan, director Kabir Khan, and Murlikant Petkar. The actor shared a video from the first screening where Petkar was visibly emotional after watching the film.

Taking to his Instagram, Kartik Aaryan shared a video from the first screening of ‘Chandu Champion.’ The video showed the audience being moved by the film and cheering and applauding. The screening was attended by Murlikant Petkar. As the camera moved towards him, he was seen wiping his tears away. He also greeted the audience after the screening.

Sharing the video, Aaryan wrote, “First screening of Chandu Champion with the Man himself…An evening filled with honor, joy, and tears with THE REAL CHAMPION…The Man who refused to surrender, MR MURLIKANT PETKAR #ChanduChampion 2 Days to Go @kabirkhankk #SajidNadiadwala @ipritamofficial @sudeepchatterjee.isc @sumitaroraa @nadiadwalagrandson @kabirkhanfilms @wardakhannadiadwala @tseries.official @penmovies.”

Take a look at the video here.

The video has fetched over 275K likes. Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “Those tears say everything! You have achieved your purpose!” A second fan commented, “Such a priceless reaction!!! All the hard work you have put in in the last 18 months has been worth it. Murlikant sir's reaction says it all. Unka dil khush kar diya.” A third fan mentioned, “Tears and emotions are speaking for all the hard work and dedication poured into the film! It’s already yours make it count!”

‘Chandu Champion’ is inspired by the life of paralympic athlete Murlikant Petkar. He originally began his athletic career as a boxer. He served in the Indian Army’s Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME). However, during the 1965 war against Pakistan, he sustained severe bullet wounds that left him disabled. Despite this setback, he transitioned to swimming and other sports. The movie is set to release on June 14.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Woman Finds Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Tanker Mafia Entering Delhi From Haryana, Govt Tells SC
  2. Flying To Italy For G7 To 'Salvage Diminished International Image': Cong's Swipe At PM Modi
  3. Two Held For Carrying Mephedrone Drug Worth Over Rs 13 Lakh
  4. Three Of A Family Injured As Roof Of Their Flat Caves In; Around 100 Others Evacuated
  5. Weather Updates, June 13: Rain Fury Kills 14 Killed Marathwada Region; Monsoon Delayed For North India
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Murlikant Petkar Moved To Tears At The Screening Of 'Chandu Champion' With Kartik Aaryan And Kabir Khan
  2. Did Anushka Sharma Lose Her Cool During Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup Match? Viral Video Suggests So
  3. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple Confirms The Reports In A Leaked Audio Invite - Check Inside
  4. Karan Oberoi Spills Details About His Breakup With Mona Singh, Reveals Why She Rejected His Marriage Proposal
  5. Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Experience Of Working In Politics: Work In The Film Industry Is Comparatively Easier
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Enters Australian Open QFs, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  2. UEFA Euros 2024: Practice Intensifies As Teams Gear Up For Championship - In Pics
  3. West Indies Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Live Updates: All-Round WI Win By 13 Runs, Storm Into Super 8
  4. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 29: When, Where To Watch
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Nikhat Zareen Unfazed By Potential Tough Draw
World News
  1. Israel Launches Air, Ground, Sea Bombardment Of Al-Mawasi; Ceasefire Talks Stall Again | Latest on Gaza War
  2. G7 Summit 2024 Kicks Off Today in Italy; Ukraine, Gaza War Among Key Issues | Details
  3. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Launch Boat-Borne Attack Against Greek-Owned Ship In Red Sea
  4. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  5. Kuwait: Over 40 Indians Among 49 Dead In Fire At Building, Embassy Issues Helpline Number; Modi Reviews Situation
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12: Another Encounter In J&K; Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To From Govt In Arunachal | Highlights
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka