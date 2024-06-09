Actor Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Chandu Champion' is one of the much-awaited films of the year. It has created history by becoming the first film ever to open advance bookings on the iconic Burj Khalifa, Dubai. 'Chandu Champion' is all set to have a theatrical release on June 14, 2024.
A video featuring a few stills of 'Chandu Champion' was displayed on Burj Khalifa. Kartik was also present there and he was beaming with joy as the world's tallest building was lit with the video. The crowd present at the moment was seen clicking pics. On Sunday, the video was shared on the Instagram handle of Nadiadwala Grandson, with the caption, "Our Champions opening the Advance bookings on the Burj Khalifa! ADVANCE BOOKING OPEN! Book your tickets NOW Link in Bio #ChanduChampion releasing in cinemas on 14th June, 2024 (sic)''.
Kartik is playing India’s first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar in the 'Chandu Champion'. He has gone through a massive physical transformation for his character. He has reduced his body fat from 39 percent to 7 percent. Yesterday, he shared a before-and-after picture of his transformation. Kartik's transformation into a soldier, boxer, and wrestler, is laudable.
While sharing his experience of preparing for the role in the film, Kartik told in a statement, "Its been a true test of discipline and dedication when I started building and maintaining a fit physique for 'Chandu Champion'. The film's lengthy shoot required me to stay in peak condition for months, pushing my limits daily to embody the character authentically. It wasn't just about looking the part; it was about living it every single day. The rigorous training regime involved early morning workouts, strict dietary plans, and continuous physical and mental conditioning."
Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the sports drama is helmed by Kabir Khan.