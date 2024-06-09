A video featuring a few stills of 'Chandu Champion' was displayed on Burj Khalifa. Kartik was also present there and he was beaming with joy as the world's tallest building was lit with the video. The crowd present at the moment was seen clicking pics. On Sunday, the video was shared on the Instagram handle of Nadiadwala Grandson, with the caption, "Our Champions opening the Advance bookings on the Burj Khalifa! ADVANCE BOOKING OPEN! Book your tickets NOW Link in Bio #ChanduChampion releasing in cinemas on 14th June, 2024 (sic)''.