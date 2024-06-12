'Chandu Champion' Box Office Prediction Day 1: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Likely To Earn THIS Much On Its Opening Day

Producer and film business expert, Girish Johar, is also expecting a good start of the film and hoping that the sports drama will open with double-digit numbers at the box office. He said, ''Kartik Aaryan is an upcoming good talent who is loved by fans all across. The trailer of Chandu Champion has been received quite well and after a while, a big film is coming. Kabir Khan has also made it very interesting for the audience. So, it's looking like a very promising film at the box office. Hopes are very high not only among the fans but also among the fraternity as well.''