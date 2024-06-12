'Chandu Champion' Box Office Prediction Day 1: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Likely To Earn THIS Much On Its Opening Day

Art & Entertainment

'Chandu Champion' Box Office Prediction Day 1: Kartik Aaryan starrer is all set to hit the screens on June 14.

Actor Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Chandu Champion' is all set to hit the screens this Friday, June 14. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on the life of freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar who became the first Paralympic gold medalist from India. The makers have left no stone unturned to promote the film on a larger scale. The buzz is also very positive. Ahead of its release, Outlook India got in touch with a couple of trade experts from the film business to know the box office prediction of 'Chandu Champion'.

Film exhibitor and trade expert Akshaye Rathi said, ''There is a lot of excitement around the film. The reason is you have talent of different sensibilities coming together to find a middle ground where Kabir Khan has a certain sensibility of filmmaking, Kartik Aaryan is an out-and-out commercial mainstream star and Sajid Nadiadwala is a filmmaker who is known for his out-and-out entertainers for the masses. These three coming together, is hopefully something that will create magic.'' He added, ''We saw a movie like Bajrangi Bhaijaan where Salman Khan and Kabir Khan came together to create magic that actually worked everywhere from the single screens to the multiplexes.''

Rathi further said, ''Here's hoping that the sensibilities of all these three people coming together with a tale that's true and celebrates an Indian who deserves to be celebrated. It's an underdog drama and it's a genre that Indian audiences enjoy anyway. All these elements put together hopefully will create a recipe for a blockbuster at the box office.''

When asked what's new we can expect from the movie, he said, ''What's new is not the genre. What's new is the storytelling style. In Chandu Champion, we are talking about the legend who is there in flesh and blood and he deserves to be celebrated by the entire country. He is India's one of very under-celebrated heroes.''

''I truly hope that his tale will be told in a manner that will make the chests of every Indian swell with pride. I hope that the storytelling style is that of a sort that will appeal to widest possible sensibility,'' he said. 

Predicting the day 1 box office collection of 'Chandu Champion', Akshaye said, ''I expect the film to earn anywhere between Rs 7-9 crore. After that, I truly hope that the merits of the movie's storytelling and filmmaking will take over and make it go onwards and upwards.''

Producer and film business expert, Girish Johar, is also expecting a good start of the film and hoping that the sports drama will open with double-digit numbers at the box office. He said, ''Kartik Aaryan is an upcoming good talent who is loved by fans all across. The trailer of Chandu Champion has been received quite well and after a while, a big film is coming. Kabir Khan has also made it very interesting for the audience. So, it's looking like a very promising film at the box office. Hopes are very high not only among the fans but also among the fraternity as well.''

On the box office prediction, Johar said, ''It's a little early right now to predict but I would be happy if it earns anywhere in double digits. It can be Rs 10-15 crore. You know box office is dynamic and it will be a wide release also. The screens are still getting locked but I will be happy if it opens to double digit plus mark.''

