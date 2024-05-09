K Drama

K-Pop Group Stray Kids To Make Their Highly-Anticipated Summer Comeback On THIS Date

Ahead of their major summer comeback, Stray Kids will be delighting fans with a collaborative single titled 'Lose My Breath' featuring Charlie Puth, scheduled for release on May 10.

Billboard
Stray Kids Photo: Billboard
info_icon

Following reports about popular group Stray Kids’ much-awaited comeback, on May 9, South Korean media outlets confirmed that the boy band has scheduled their first comeback of 2024 in their home country for July. Since their debut, the K-Pop group has amassed enormous popularity, not just domestically, but also internationally, owing to their exceptional vocals and captivating performances. Fans have anxiously awaited their return for months, and this announcement has already gotten them excited.

According to these outlets, Stray Kids have confirmed July 19 as the date for their comeback to the domestic music scene, marking their first album release in approximately 8 months since ‘ROCK-STAR,’ which released in November 2023. Ahead of their major summer comeback, they are delighting fans with a collaborative single titled ‘Lose My Breath (feat. Charlie Puth),’ scheduled for release tomorrow, May 10, at 12 AM EST.

As one of the forefront groups in the 4th generation of K-Pop, fans worldwide eagerly anticipate their comeback. Adding to the excitement, earlier this week, all the members of the group made a dazzling debut at the Met Gala 2024, flaunting their style in sleek Tommy Hilfiger attires.

Stray Kids attend the Met Gala 2024 in New York wearing custom outfits designed by Tommy Hilfiger - Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Met Gala 2024: Stray Kids Shine In Custom Tommy Hilfiger, Become The First K-Pop Group To Attend Fashion's Biggest Night

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Other than this, ahead of this comeback date, they are scheduled to headline various music festivals outside of South Korea, including Milan’s I-Days on July 9, and London’s British Summer Time Hyde Park on July 14. They will also be performing at Lollapalooza Chicago on August 2. Additionally, as announced by Tommy Hilfiger himself at the Met Gala on Monday, the group will be embarking on a 40-city tour all across the globe later this year. However, more details regarding the same are highly awaited.

As for Stray Kids, its eight members – Bang Chan, Han, Lee Know, Felix, Hyunjin, Changbin, I.N. and Seungmin – debuted under JYP Entertainment in March 2018, and recently celebrated their 6th anniversary.

