Justin Timberlake Addresses Arrest, Says ‘It’s Been A Tough Week’

Actor-singer Justin Timberlake addressed his recent arrest for the first time during his concert in Chicago on Friday evening.

Actor-singer Justin Timberlake addressed his recent arrest for the first time during his concert in Chicago on Friday evening.

"It's been a tough week. I know I'm hard to love sometimes, but you keep loving me right back," Timberlake told the United Center crowd, reports pagesix.com. Timberlake made these remarks during a message to his fans, emphasising that they’ve both been through “ups-and-downs and lefts-and-rights.”

During his arrest, Timberlake voiced his concern that the traffic stop would “ruin the tour.” Timberlake is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which kicked off in Vancouver, British Columbia, on April 29 and includes stops in more than 50 cities. However, on Thursday, a music industry insider confirmed that the legal incident would not affect the ongoing tour and that he would “continue promotion for his album (‘Everything I Thought It Was’) as planned, which, of course, includes his tour dates.”

His Chicago concert marked his first performance following his brief stint in jail. The 10-time Grammy winner was arrested in New York shortly after midnight on Tuesday while travelling back to his hotel from a dinner with friends.

