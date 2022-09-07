Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Justin Bieber Cancels Rest Of 'Justice' World Tour To Focus On His Health

Pop singer Justin Bieber has officially canceled the remainder of his "Justice" world tour.

Canadian singer Justin Bieber
Canadian singer Justin Bieber Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 10:04 pm

Pop singer Justin Bieber has officially canceled the remainder of his "Justice" world tour.

When sharing the announcement via Instagram Story on September 6, the 'Peaches' crooner revealed that he had to make the decision to focus on his health, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralysed," the 28-year-old began his statement.

"As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour.

"After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me," the Canadian star continued.

"This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil."

Justin went on to recall: "After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me, and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now.

"So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being."

Related stories

Justin Bieber's India Tour In Question Due To Singer's Health Issues

After Health Scare, Justin Bieber Set To Perform In India On October 18

Usher Says Justin Bieber Is 'Doing Great' After Health Scare

Before concluding his post, Justin assured his fans that he will "be ok, but I need time to rest and get better". 

"I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!"

Justin was supposed to perform across Europe and Australia over the rest of 2022 with his gigs scheduled to wrap up in spring 2023. 

He initially postponed 14 shows after being stricken with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

When coming forward with his diagnosis in June, he explained in an Instagram video: "I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have, this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis.

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile with this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face.

"I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Justin Bieber Justice World Tour Pop Singer Instagram Story Peaches Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Sabbatical
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of AFC Cup 2022, Inter-Zonal Semifinal: Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kuala Lumpur City FC Live

Live Streaming Of AFC Cup 2022, Inter-Zonal Semifinal: Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kuala Lumpur City FC Live

PAK Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Scores: Pakistan Interrupt Afghanistan (53/2) Rapid Start

PAK Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Scores: Pakistan Interrupt Afghanistan (53/2) Rapid Start