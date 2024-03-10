Art & Entertainment

Julia Roberts Praises Ryan Gosling’s ‘Dimension’ As Ken

Actress Julia Roberts is all praise for actor Ryan Gosling and said that his performance as Ken was “remarkable”.

I
IANS
March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
       
Instagram
Julia Roberts, Ryan Gosling Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Julia Roberts is all praise for actor Ryan Gosling and said that his performance as Ken was “remarkable”.

The actress spoke about her favourite Oscar-nominated films, while attending an intimate dinner hosted by Chopard. Ryan has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for ‘Barbie’ and is scheduled to perform 'I'm Just Ken' during the Academy Awards on Sunday, reports people.com.

"I met Ryan recently, a few times, and when you bring such a dimension to a performance, it's remarkable," she said, adding that Greta Gerwig-directed film, "Barbie was so unique and new."

Roberts won an Oscar for Best Actress in 2001 for her performance in the film ‘Erin Brokovich’. She understands how much the nominees are going through.

"The craziness, the getting ready," she said. "You just have to embrace it all, almost like a sporting event, as you're going through it."

Tags

Barbie

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement