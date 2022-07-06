Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Juhi Singh Bajwa Explains Why She Has Joined The Cast Of 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2'

TV actress Juhi Singh Bajwa is a new addition to the cast of the upcoming show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' and she talks about why she was keen on joining the show.

Juhi Singh Bajwa
Juhi Singh Bajwa Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 10:36 pm

After doing popular TV shows such as 'Yeh Hai Chahatein', and 'Vighnaharta Ganesh' to name a few, actress Juhi Singh Bajwa is now playing a prominent role in 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2'.

Bajwa is playing the character of Ridhima, who is an extremely good-looking girl from Varanasi.

Speaking about how she feels about getting an opportunity to work in the show, Bajwa reveals: "This show and character is very special and dear to my heart. I have always been a huge fan of 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya Season 1'. I have grown up watching that particular serial. I still remember me and my whole family used to sit together to watch the show daily."

"My mom was a big fan of Kokila and Gopi Bahu. When I told my family about my selection in season 2, they were all on cloud nine. It's an absolute achievement to be a part of such a renowned show."

When asked about why she chose to play this character, Bajwa adds: "I have never portrayed anything like this before. I have majorly done religious shows. When the makers gave me the character brief, I was like yes, this is something I am looking to portray. My character Ridhima has many shades and I am thoroughly enjoying playing this."

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Juhi Singh Bajwa Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Television Series Indian Soap Opera Upcoming Show Star Plus
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads