Juhi Singh Bajwa Explains Why She Has Joined The Cast Of 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2'

After doing popular TV shows such as 'Yeh Hai Chahatein', and 'Vighnaharta Ganesh' to name a few, actress Juhi Singh Bajwa is now playing a prominent role in 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2'.

Bajwa is playing the character of Ridhima, who is an extremely good-looking girl from Varanasi.

Speaking about how she feels about getting an opportunity to work in the show, Bajwa reveals: "This show and character is very special and dear to my heart. I have always been a huge fan of 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya Season 1'. I have grown up watching that particular serial. I still remember me and my whole family used to sit together to watch the show daily."

"My mom was a big fan of Kokila and Gopi Bahu. When I told my family about my selection in season 2, they were all on cloud nine. It's an absolute achievement to be a part of such a renowned show."

When asked about why she chose to play this character, Bajwa adds: "I have never portrayed anything like this before. I have majorly done religious shows. When the makers gave me the character brief, I was like yes, this is something I am looking to portray. My character Ridhima has many shades and I am thoroughly enjoying playing this."

[With Inputs from IANS]