Jubin Nautiyal Suffers Injuries In Accident, Rushed To Hospital

Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Singing sensation Jubin Nautiyal has suffered injuries after he fell from a building staircase and is being treated at a hospital in Mumbai.

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 5:13 pm

Singing sensation Jubin Nautiyal has suffered injuries after he fell from a building staircase and is being treated at a hospital in Mumbai. 

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday.

A statement read: "The singer broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after he fell from a building staircase."

"Jubin will undergo an operation for his right arm after his accident. He has been advised to not use his right arm."

Singer Jubin has firmly established himself as one of the frontrunners in the Indian music industry with global hits like 'Raataan Lambiyaan', 'Lut Gaye', 'Humnava Mere', and 'Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum', 'Tum Hi Aana' and 'Bewafa Tera Masoon Chehra'.

