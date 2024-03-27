Art & Entertainment

Joely Richardson On Her Career Post 50: 'No One Wanted Me'

Actress Joely Richardson has opened up about ageism in Hollywood and how she had to pivot to start getting work again.

Updated on:
Updated on:
Joely Richardson Photo: Daily Mail
She was talking about all the projects she’s currently involved in, including Netflix’s 'The Gentlemen' and 'One Day'. She also has Disney+’s 'Renegade Nell'. The actress noticed a change after she turned 50, which she shared on ITV‘s This Morning, reports deadline.com.

She recalled that when her agent “retired young to be with her mom,” she was looking for a new agent and didn’t find much luck. “I went to get another agent, and it was like no one wanted me,” she said.

“And so, even though I had Golden Globe nominations, and blah, blah, blah, zero people wanted a woman over 50.”

The actress then got new agents and said they “started finding little ins wherever we could, doing The Sandman (also Netflix), Lady Chatterley’s (Lover) playing the northern housekeeper Mrs Bolton, just like trying to sort of get through the door so people would consider me for roles. And then, they started to come.”

Richardson called being on the Ryan Murphy show a “dream” and after the series ended, “wanted to do something else” and returned to theater and “did lots of Off-Broadway productions.”

“I needed that,” she added about doing theater after the FX series. “It was like a lovely bridge.”

