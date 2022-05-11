Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed To Star In Sci-Fi Romantic Film 'Fingernails'

‘Fingernails’ is set in a world where a test has been discovered that measures whether couples are truly in love. To help couples succeed, love institutes have opened to guide them.

11 May 2022

British stars Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed are set to feature together in a sci-fi romantic film ‘Fingernails’. Christos Nikou, best known for the 2020 Greek-language drama ‘Apples’, will direct the film from a script he penned with Sam Steiner and Stavros Raptis, reported Deadline.

Described as a grounded sci-fi love story, the film is set in a world where a test has been discovered that measures whether couples are truly in love. To help couples succeed, love institutes have opened to guide them.

"Anna (Buckley) is skeptical of the positive result she’s received with her longtime partner, so she starts working in a love institute as an assistant to Trevor (Ahmed), a mysterious, dedicated instructor," the official plotline read.

The project is backed by Oscar winner Cate Blanchett’s Dirty Films along with FilmNation Entertainment, which is also financing. Jerome Duboz will serve as an executive producer.

Buckley is known for her critically-acclaimed performances in movies such as ‘Wild Rose’, ‘Judy’, ‘I’m Thinking Of Ending Things’ and ‘The Lost Daughter’. She currently stars in Alex Garland's ‘Men’.

Ahmed recently won an Oscar for best live action short film for ‘The Long Goodbye’ and featured in Amazon movie ‘Encounter’.

[With Inputs From PTI]

