Jeremy Allen White was last seen in ‘The Iron Claw’ alongside Zac Efron. The wrestling drama was produced by A24. On the other hand, Ebon Moss-Bachrach is set to star as Ben Grimm/The Thing in Marvel's upcoming ‘Fantastic Four’ movie, which is slated to release on July 25, 2025. But apart from them, Ayo Edebiri has several projects in line. Last year, she worked on ‘Bottoms and Theater Camp’. She also lent her voice to films – namely ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’. Additionally, IGN had reported that Edebiri had to quit Marvel's Thunderbolts because of conflicts in her schedule.