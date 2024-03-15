After sweeping multiple awards at some of the most prestigious award shows in the industry, ‘The Bear’ has no plans of slowing down. With two seasons, reports mention that the show has been renewed for a fourth season as well. Earlier, a report had mentioned that the show was picked up for Season 3, but latest developments reveal that makers are planning to film Season 3 and Season 4 back-to-back.
According to a report by Deadline, FX has planned to shoot Seasons 3 and 4 back-to-back on location in Chicago. The report mentions that the makers have made this decision in order to keep releasing one season in a year. This move will keep fans glued and the show will progress at a faster pace. Additionally, the network has also made this decision because the cast is getting roped in for more projects.
Jeremy Allen White was last seen in ‘The Iron Claw’ alongside Zac Efron. The wrestling drama was produced by A24. On the other hand, Ebon Moss-Bachrach is set to star as Ben Grimm/The Thing in Marvel's upcoming ‘Fantastic Four’ movie, which is slated to release on July 25, 2025. But apart from them, Ayo Edebiri has several projects in line. Last year, she worked on ‘Bottoms and Theater Camp’. She also lent her voice to films – namely ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’. Additionally, IGN had reported that Edebiri had to quit Marvel's Thunderbolts because of conflicts in her schedule.
FX has not officially announced the renewal of Season 4 and the spokesperson of the network has declined to comment.