Starring Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, ‘The Bear’ has grown to become a popular show. The show ended with Season 2 in 2023. Fans have been constantly looking forward to the third season. FX has now released an update about Season 3 of ‘The Bear’ and social media is buzzing with happiness.
FX chairman John Landgraf has announced that Season 3 of ‘The Bear’ will return to screens in June 2024. The news was confirmed by the chairman during the Television Critics Association's press tour. Speaking about the release of the third season, Landgraf has revealed that the entire season will be released at once. The show will not take the approach of releasing single episodes.
Landgraf said, “It wasn’t lost on me or anyone who worked on the show that it was anxiety-inducing. So, we made a decision to drop the whole thing because it has a beautiful, uplifting ending.” He also spoke about the cast of the series. However, he did not confirm the cast. He said, “Unfortunately, I can’t. I was as surprised as you were when the Christmas episode came through the door.”
The show will air on Hulu. Indian fans can catch the previous season on Disney+ Hotstar. A lot of details about Season 3 of ‘The Bear’ have been kept under wraps. However, Jeremy Allen White had previously said that in this season, he will be seen in the kitchen more now that the restaurant is up.
