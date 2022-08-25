Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Jason Momoa To Play 'Quirky And Androgynous' Villain In 'Fast X'

25 Aug 2022

Cast as an antagonist in the latest movie of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise, the 43-year-old actor can't wait for the next phase of his career.

"I've never played a character that's, what's the word - he's evil and quirky and androgynous. He's very sadistic and fun. It's very bizarre," Momoa told Entertainment Tonight.

The 'Game of Thrones' star enjoyed starring in the flick - which is due to be released in 2023 - and embraced playing a bad guy in the "Fast" family.

He said: "I haven't played a villain in a very long time."

Jason will reprise his role as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) sequel 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' and he said that the film will be a "brothers' journey" between his alter ego Arthur Curry and the hero's half-brother Orm Marius, played by Patrick Wilson.

The project will see Momoa reunite with Ben Affleck, who is reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the film, and he can't wait to work with his 'Justice League' co-star again.

He told 'Variety', "It's just hugs and kisses. I love that guy. We get along too well. It's very good to see him again."

