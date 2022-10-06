Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Jared Leto To Essay Late Fashion Designer Karl Lagerfeld In Biopic

'Requiem for a Dream' actor Jared Leto, will star in a film about the acclaimed fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Jared Leto
Jared Leto Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 6:22 pm

'Requiem for a Dream' actor Jared Leto, will star in a film about the acclaimed fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Leto will also co-produce the yet-to-be-titled film with Lagerfeld's House of Karl Lagerfeld. Leto will produce alongside his partner, Emma Ludbrook, through their production company Paradox, reports Deadline.

The late fashion icon's trusted confidants, Pier Paolo Righi, Caroline Lebar, and S'bastien Jondeau, will partner as executive producers of the film. For over 35 years, Caroline Lebar worked closely with Lagerfeld as an advisor for both his brand and personal communications, while Pier Paolo Righi has served as CEO for Lagerfeld for over 10 years.

Sebastien Jondeau spent 20 years as the designer's personal assistant and bodyguard, and continues his collaboration with the brand today as Style Consultant.

"Karl has always been an inspiration to me," Leto said, quoted by Deadline. "He was a true polymath, an artist, an innovator, a leader and, most importantly, a kind man. When we came together with the Karl Lagerfeld team, we immediately shared a creative vision of doing a respectful ode to Karl while pushing the artistic boundaries of what a biopic can be. I'm so grateful to Karo, Pier and Seb for allowing us to go on this journey together."

Deadline further states that the exact storyline is currently under the wraps, though the film will cover the key relationships in Lagerfeld's life, told through an unpredictable lens, much like the man himself. Producers are currently in conversation with filmmakers.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Jared Leto Fashion Designer Karl Lagerfeld Biopic Requiem For A Dream Hollywood Upcoming Movies Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sikh Family Kidnapping: California Sheriff Says Baby, Parents And Uncle Found Dead In Orchard

Sikh Family Kidnapping: California Sheriff Says Baby, Parents And Uncle Found Dead In Orchard

J&K: Second Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Less Than 12 Hours In Shopian

J&K: Second Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Less Than 12 Hours In Shopian