Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor Remember Mother Sridevi On Her Birth Anniversary With Throwback Pictures

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and her younger sister Khushi remembered their mother and late veteran star Sridevi on her 59th birth anniversary.

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor
Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor Instagram/@khushi05k

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 3:35 pm

Janhvi took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of Sridevi hugging little Janhvi. She wrote: "Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you more and more every day. I love u forever."


Khushi, who is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of 'The Archies', shared a black and white picture of her mother kissing her.

Sridevi, who died in 2018 in Dubai, was born in 1963. She was known for her roles in films such as 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr. India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Judaai', 'English Vinglish', and 'Mom'.

It was 1996, when the actress tied the knot with filmmaker Boney Kapoor. The two welcomed Janhvi, whom the late actress fondly called Janu, in 1997. In 2000, she gave birth to Khushi.

