Janhvi Kapoor Wants To Do A ‘Dysfunctional Family Drama’ With Arjun Kapoor: ‘There Should Be A Road Trip’

Janhvi Kapoor said that she wants to do a project with half-brother Arjun Kapoor that should be a comedy of errors with an emotional ending.

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 2:49 pm

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. After making her debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film, ‘Dhadak’, she recently starred in ‘Good Luck Jerry’, which has received immense love and compliments from the audience. The film, a remake of the 2018 Tamil film ‘Kolamaavu Kokila’, also starred Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Now during the promotions of the film, the actress was asked about what genre she would like to do with her brother-actor Arjun Kapoor. To which, she replied, "I think a family drama with comedy. Like a dysfunctional family drama with humour. I feel there should be a road trip somewhere and there should be like an 'oh, we did not know we were related and we bumped into each other and then we realised we are brother and sister', then there's like a comedy of errors and an emotional ending,” as reported by Pinkvilla.

Last year, in an interview with Bazaar magazine, she had also opened up about her relationship with brother Arjun and had said, “It’s not like we go to each other’s homes every day, or know every detail about each other’s lives. But I felt an instant security with Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi. A feeling of comfort.”

Work wise, she will next be seen with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. Now just that, she will star in Mili opposite ‘Sunny Kaushal’. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’, and will mark her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor. Lastly, she has wrapped up the shoot of ‘Bawaal’ with Varun Dhawan, which is scheduled to release on April 7, 2023, and is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

