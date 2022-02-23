Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
James Mangold To Direct Biopic On Hollywood Legend Buster Keaton

James Mangold is collaborating with 20th Century Studios to develop the project on the life of silent-screen legend Buster Keaton.

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 10:55 am

A film on the life of silent-screen legend Buster Keaton is being developed by James Mangold and 20th Century Studios, with Mangold scheduled to helm and produce.

According to Deadline, Mangold is collaborating with 20th Century Studios to develop the project.

Mangold's team is meeting with writers to adapt author Marian Meade's 1995 biography 'Buster Keaton: Cut To The Chase'.

The book explores Keaton’s often brutal childhood acting experiences, the making of his masterpieces, his shame at his own lack of education, his life-threatening alcoholism and his turbulent marriages.

Often remembered as the Silent Star, Keaton was an actor, comedian and filmmaker who made many critically-acclaimed silent films, including 'Sherlock Jr', 'The General' and 'The Cameraman'.

He was famous for his physical comedy with a consistently stoic, deadpan expression that earned him the nickname 'The Great Stone Face'.

Mangold is best known for making critical hits like 'Girl, Interrupted', 'Walk the Line', '3:10 to Yuma', 'Logan' and 'Ford v Ferrari'.

He is currently working on the fifth 'Indiana Jones' film, starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen.

[With Inputs From PTI]

