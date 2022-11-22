Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ira Sone: The Web Can Be Overwhelming, Especially When You Do A Bold Scene

Actress Ira Sone shares her experience of doing web shows and why she is not so keen to do bold scenes.

Actress Ira Sone
Actress Ira Sone Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 8:35 pm

Actress Ira Sone, who began her acting career in 2007 with the popular show 'Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan', shares her experience of doing web shows and why she is not so keen to do bold scenes.

She says: "The experience was underwhelming because there is a thin line between bold scenes and the content is absolutely bold; this thin line makes a huge difference, and in my case, the bold scene backfired because it took over the story and the content."

"The content was really good, but the character got overshadowed because of the number of scenes that were in the show. The web can be tricky and overwhelming, especially when you do a bold scene."

The actress, who has been part of 'Woh Rehne Wali Mehlon Ki', 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat', 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar', 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', and many more says that many of the TV actors are doing OTT projects but her experience is not that great.

As she says: "I believe the web is the bridge between TV and movies, and I see a lot of TV actors doing some quality work; however, I have had a very underwhelming experience."

She adds: "Television has a different audience that certainly can't accept their bahus playing anything beyond a bahu. The format of TV and web scripts is very different, and I'm hopeful that in time we can see things changing."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ira Sone Web Series OTT
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

In Pictures: Aftermath Of Indonesia Earthquake That Killed 46, Injured 700

In Pictures: Aftermath Of Indonesia Earthquake That Killed 46, Injured 700

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far