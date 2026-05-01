International Labour Day 2026| 6 Essential Films On Workers’ Rights

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert’s fifth collaboration tracks the clash of cultures that occurred when a Chinese car-glass manufacturing facility opened in a previously closed General Motors plant in Ohio in 2014. The film takes a sprawling, complex look, roving across generations and into the deep past, while circling the American and Chinese workers grappling to get on the same foot. It’s a fascinating, intelligent study of class struggle, explaining how globalisation casts a shadow on workers and communities. The constant, hectoring tallies of productivity, questionable safety standards, wage cuts­—the dignity of workers is always at stake. As the management tightens its opposition to unionisation, the horrors of late-stage capitalism register in its full blow. American Factory took home the Directing Award: U.S. Documentary at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.