Honouring the legacy of Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, streaming giant Amazon Prime Video has announced the exclusive world premiere of three films from Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions. Prime Video will also make five of Puneeth Rajkumar’s popular movies free for one month for all prime and non-prime users starting from February 1.

The three exclusive films are ‘Man of the Match’, ‘One Cut Two Cut’ and ‘Family Pack’. The five memorable movies of Puneeth Rajkumar are ‘Law’, ‘French Biryani’, ‘Kavaludaari’, ‘Mayabazaar’ & ‘Yuvarathnaa’.

Talking about the association with PRK Productions, Manish Menghani, Head, Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video said, “Over the last few years, we have had a successful association with PRK Productions. This collaboration, is our effort to pay a humble tribute to the creative excellence of Late Puneeth Rajkumar and his unique vision of storytelling. His contribution to cinema is immense and we are sure, these films will offer an immersive experience to his fans and admirers in India and beyond. We are happy to present some fun, relatable and highly engaging stories through this association in the loving memory of the legend Late Puneeth Rajkumar. At Prime Video, we’re always endeavoring to take the most authentic homegrown stories to a global audience.”

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Producer, PRK Productions said "Puneeth Rajkumar's distinct vision for cinema fascinated audiences for years, earning him the massive fan following and honour he so rightly deserved. It now remains our endeavour to carry that legacy forward. We are happy to continue our successful association with Prime Video and take our films to viewers world over.”

While ‘Man of the Match’ is a modern-day reflection of human emotions and social challenges starring actors Atharva Prakash K Jayaram, Dharmanna Kadur and Nataraj, ‘One Cut Two Cut’ brings the story of a day when everything went haywire in a mad-cap comedy featuring Danish Sait, Prakash Belavadi and Samyukta Hornad. ‘Family Pack’ is a romantic comedy starring actor Likith Shetty and actress Amrutha Iyengar in lead roles.

Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a massive heart attack on October 29 and his death shook his fans and film industry. The actor was only 46 years old and was famously called ‘powerstar’ and lovingly called ‘appu’.