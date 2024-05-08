Imtiaz Ali On Whether Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan's Break-Up Affected 'Jab We Met'

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is currently revelling in the success of his recent release ‘Amar Singh Chamkila,’ the biopic depicting the life of the late Punjabi singer of the same name.
But, one of his most iconic movies will always remain ‘Jab We Met.’ The 2007 film, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, went on to become a huge hit and is still loved by many all across the globe. While it’s no surprise that the two leads were in a relationship for four years but broke up while shooting the romantic drama, the filmmaker has revealed whether this personal revelation affected the shooting of the film.
Advertisement
Now, in a conversation with Galatta India, Ali credited the two superstars as extremely professional, who don’t let their personal issues get in the way of their work.
He went on to say, “(They broke up at the) end of the film. Most of the film was shot. There were two days after their so-called break-up that we had to shoot. They were absolutely professional. No blemish, nothing at all, whatever is happening in their personal lives.”
“That time Shahid and Kareena were not doing supremely well. But these ups and downs keep happening in the lives of filmmakers and actors. But as filmmakers we don’t have to speculate like stock market, judge what we think is right for a particular part and only that works. This is the learning of my life,” he went on to add.
Advertisement
Imtiaz Ali went on to reveal that his initial casting choice for his breakout romantic comedy actually included actors Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta. But unfortunately, that didn’t happen.
Recently, when asked by News18 if audiences should expect a sequel of the movie, the director didn’t exactly say no but did state that unless and until a solid idea comes up, he wouldn’t be making a sequel because he doesn’t want the film to be a ‘dull memory.’