Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls Her String Of Failures Prior To 'Jab We Met': Nobody Else Would Have Survived It

Kareena Kapoor Khan is renowned not only for her exceptional performances on the big screens but also for her honesty and candid behaviour off-screen. As she looks forward to the release of her upcoming film ‘Crew,’ she recently seized the opportunity to discuss the setbacks she’s faced over the years in her 25-year acting journey.
In a recent podcast interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, the actress candidly discussed the tumultuous phases she endured in her career, notably reflecting on the period leading up to the release of the 2007 iconic hit ‘Jab We Met.’
She stated, “I was very upset. I was traumatized, I would cry myself to sleep for so many nights thinking, ‘Why are my films not working? What is happening?’ People were like she is so good but that one turn, which I needed, was not happening.”
Khan further emphasized that she would never let her struggles define her, and through it all, she maintained a façade of composure, and never let anyone else feel the inner turmoil she grappled with. However, she does feel that she is known “more for her failures than her successes.”
The ‘3 Idiots’ star further believes that if it were anyone else in her place, they would not have been able to deal with back-to-back flops. “In 25 years, there have been many ups and downs. If you go back to the trajectory of my career, there has been a string of flops that have happened. If it happened to anybody else, nobody would have survived it.”
Work wise, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of ‘Crew’ alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on March 29. Additionally, Khan also has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline, which is slated to release on August 15.