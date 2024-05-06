Imtiaz Ali Breaks Silence On The Possibility Of A 'Jab We Met' Sequel : Never Say Never

For years now, there have been speculations about a sequel to the super hit film ‘Jab We Met,’ which stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. No one from the film’s team ever confirmed or denied the idea of the film’s sequel. Now, Imtiaz Ali, who directed the movie, sat down to have a conversation with News18 and revealed whether a second part is in the works or not.
Fans of the movie should keep these hopes low as a chance to make a sequel is rather slim. “Why have a sequel to ‘Jab We Met’ (laughs)? If people want to keep relishing the film, they can keep watching the first one! There has to be a story and a reason to make ‘Jab We Met 2.’ But let’s see if it happens. Never say never!”
Advertisement
Back in 2020, Ali directed a sequel to ‘Love Aaj Kal,’ which stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, but that film was a box office underperformance. When asked if he’s afraid of ‘Jab We Met 2’ becoming a flop, he said, “I made ‘Love Aaj Kal’ the second time and people didn’t love it that much (laughs). Just kidding! That’s not the reason why I don’t want to make a sequel to ‘Jab We Met.’ But unless there’s a really passionate reason to make a sequel, one shouldn’t.”
However, the director added that he would love to work with Kareena Kapoor again. The film resulted from such a fruitful collaboration that he wouldn’t risk spoiling that experience by presenting an average script to her just to maintain their association. “Kareena and I are so fond of working with each other but we’ve never had the chance to work again till date because there was nothing different and unique enough or better than what we’ve done before,” he went on to say.
Advertisement
The director, currently basking in the success of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila,’ stated that unless something interesting arises, he wouldn’t make a sequel because he doesn’t want the film to be a ‘dull memory.’