Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Imogen Reid To Star Opposite Ellen Pompeo In Untitled Hulu Series

Actor Imogen Reid, known for "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Crimes of Grindelwald", will feature in the untitled orphan limited series at Hulu.

Ellen Pompeo
Ellen Pompeo Instagram: @ellenpompeo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 7:40 pm

Actor Imogen Reid, known for "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Crimes of Grindelwald", will feature in the untitled orphan limited series at Hulu.

She joins "Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo in the project inspired by the true story, which has drawn parallels to the 2009 horror movie "Orphan".

According to entertainment outlet Variety, Reid will play a young girl, with a rare form of dwarfism, who is adopted by a Midwestern couple.

As the couple begins to raise the girl alongside their three other children, they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is.

"As they question her story, they're confronted with hard questions of their own about the lengths they're willing to go to defend themselves and protect their own narrative, falling into a battle that's fought in the tabloids, the courtroom, and ultimately their marriage," read the plotline.

Related stories

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Ellen Pompeo Has 'No Desire' To Continue Acting

Hulu has given an eight-episode order to the series. Katie Robbins of "The Affair" fame is writing and executive producing the show, with Pompeo set to executive produce under her Calamity Jane production banner.

Erin Levy, known for "Mad Men", will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Imogen Reid Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them Crimes Of Grindelwald Hulu Series Grey's Anatomy Orphan Dwarfism Mad Men
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals