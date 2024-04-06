Art & Entertainment

Ileana D’Cruz Cooks ‘Chicken Katsu For The Soul’, Her Ode To ‘Simplest Things’

Actress Ileana D'Cruz had a good time making a meal for herself and shared that she enjoyed the yummy dish while it was hot and fresh.

Ileana D'Cruz Photo: Instagram
Ileana took to her Instagram stories on Saturday morning and shared a picture of chicken katsu, a Japanese dish of fried chicken made with panko bread crumbs, and called it “for the soul”.

Ileana D'Cruz Story Photo: Instagram
The actress added a line to describe how it was in taste: “Was so good to cook a yummy meal and enjoy it while it was hot and fresh. The simplest things.”

Ileana will be seen on the big screen in the upcoming romantic comedy 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'. It also stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who is making her debut, the film is set to release on April 19.

